Porterville College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 AM
4 Apartments For Rent Near Porterville College
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Villa Robles
450 W Springville Dr, Porterville, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$869
1187 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are an Income Restricted Community. All applicants must income qualify. Welcome to Villa Robles Apartment Homes in Porterville, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
1 of 9
Last updated June 8 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
572 North 4th Street
572 N 4th St, Porterville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1366 sqft
Large Newer home! 3/2 with 2 car garage., Close to the walking trail; this home has granite counters, microwave, laundry hookups, AC, walk in closet, and more! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2048 Hillcrest
2048 S Hillcrest St, Porterville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Cozy Country Home - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Office, updated bathroom, fenced yard, inside laundry, and alarm included. Outside dog with approval only double deposit and renters insurance (RLNE5506898)
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
346 W. Morton
346 West Morton Avenue, Porterville, CA
1 Bedroom
$695
Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Home - This remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home features new laminate flooring, baseboards and paint throughout with a large living & kitchen area.