All apartments in Kern County
Find more places like 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kern County, CA
/
4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:26 PM

4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH

4138 Eve Street · (310) 562-3192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4138 Eve Street, Kern County, CA 93307
Rexland Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1419 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home minutes from the beach in theaward-winning Culver City School District.Central air and heat, big fenced private backyard with 2 carfinished Garage. Across the street is Starbucks, Blaze Pizza, JerseyMikes, Chipotle, Chase bank, anytime fitness, Holy Cow BBQ, and Sage bistro and brewery. Easy access to all of L.Awith the 405, 90, and 10 freeways. Close to Vets Park, TellefsonPark, Culver Studios, Sony Studios, Culver Steps, One Culver, easily accessible to the Expo Metro Line, Playa Vista, and only a couple of blocks from the neighborhood elementary school, middle school, and High school. application fee apply here https://apply.link/3eOXDe6

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH have any available units?
4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH have?
Some of 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH's amenities include garage, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH currently offering any rent specials?
4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH pet-friendly?
No, 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kern County.
Does 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH offer parking?
Yes, 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH offers parking.
Does 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH have a pool?
No, 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH does not have a pool.
Does 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH have accessible units?
No, 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH does not have accessible units.
Does 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Casa Amelia Cadena
455 E Ash Ave
Shafter, CA 93263
Income Restricted - Agbayani Village / 40 Acres Hall
10701 Mettler Ave
Delano, CA 93215
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St
Bakersfield, CA 93307
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr
Bakersfield, CA 93314

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CABakersfield, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CASanta Maria, CAVictorville, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CARidgecrest, CAGolden Hills, CABear Valley Springs, CATehachapi, CAShafter, CAOildale, CA
Taft, CARosedale, CAPine Mountain Club, CACalifornia City, CARosamond, CAFord City, CAAdelanto, CAOrcutt, CASun Village, CAPorterville, CASilver Lakes, CALompoc, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity