4138 AVE COMMONWEALTH

Amenities

garage gym air conditioning bbq/grill

Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home minutes from the beach in theaward-winning Culver City School District.Central air and heat, big fenced private backyard with 2 carfinished Garage. Across the street is Starbucks, Blaze Pizza, JerseyMikes, Chipotle, Chase bank, anytime fitness, Holy Cow BBQ, and Sage bistro and brewery. Easy access to all of L.Awith the 405, 90, and 10 freeways. Close to Vets Park, TellefsonPark, Culver Studios, Sony Studios, Culver Steps, One Culver, easily accessible to the Expo Metro Line, Playa Vista, and only a couple of blocks from the neighborhood elementary school, middle school, and High school. application fee apply here https://apply.link/3eOXDe6