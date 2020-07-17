4111 AVE ALLOTT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest suite hot tub

In a coveted enclave So of the Blvd in Sherman Oaks an expansive, renovated home charms you from the moment you walk past the lovely gardens & front porch. Inside you are enveloped in a blanket of natural light that fills the interior. A zen foyer w/ an oversized skylight leads to a stunning great room boasting soaring cathedral ceilings, fireplace, French doors to the backyard & a dining area. The well-appointed chefs kitchen enjoys granite counters, top of the line SS appliances, Reverse Osmosis water purifier, built-in root vegetable & grain drawers. Relax in the master suite also w/ cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, access to the backyard & a spa-like bath. A spacious second bedroom w/ a wonderful sitting area, hall bath & ofc space complete this floor. Upstairs a spacious guest suite features treetop views, ceiling fan & lovely ensuite bath. An Entertainers yard showcases a sparkling pool, patio & mature greenery perfect for al fresco dining. A dream home in a prime location!