4111 AVE ALLOTT
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

4111 AVE ALLOTT

4111 Eve Street · (818) 783-7721
Location

4111 Eve Street, Kern County, CA 93307
Rexland Acres

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2437 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
In a coveted enclave So of the Blvd in Sherman Oaks an expansive, renovated home charms you from the moment you walk past the lovely gardens & front porch. Inside you are enveloped in a blanket of natural light that fills the interior. A zen foyer w/ an oversized skylight leads to a stunning great room boasting soaring cathedral ceilings, fireplace, French doors to the backyard & a dining area. The well-appointed chefs kitchen enjoys granite counters, top of the line SS appliances, Reverse Osmosis water purifier, built-in root vegetable & grain drawers. Relax in the master suite also w/ cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, access to the backyard & a spa-like bath. A spacious second bedroom w/ a wonderful sitting area, hall bath & ofc space complete this floor. Upstairs a spacious guest suite features treetop views, ceiling fan & lovely ensuite bath. An Entertainers yard showcases a sparkling pool, patio & mature greenery perfect for al fresco dining. A dream home in a prime location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 AVE ALLOTT have any available units?
4111 AVE ALLOTT has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4111 AVE ALLOTT have?
Some of 4111 AVE ALLOTT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 AVE ALLOTT currently offering any rent specials?
4111 AVE ALLOTT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 AVE ALLOTT pet-friendly?
No, 4111 AVE ALLOTT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kern County.
Does 4111 AVE ALLOTT offer parking?
Yes, 4111 AVE ALLOTT offers parking.
Does 4111 AVE ALLOTT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 AVE ALLOTT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 AVE ALLOTT have a pool?
Yes, 4111 AVE ALLOTT has a pool.
Does 4111 AVE ALLOTT have accessible units?
No, 4111 AVE ALLOTT does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 AVE ALLOTT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 AVE ALLOTT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4111 AVE ALLOTT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4111 AVE ALLOTT does not have units with air conditioning.
