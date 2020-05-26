131 Kent Ave

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Kentfield. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 9th 2020. $2,800/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jim at 415-246-5863 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.