131 Kent Ave
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:04 AM

131 Kent Ave

131 Kent Avenue · (415) 246-5863
Location

131 Kent Avenue, Kentfield, CA 94904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Kentfield. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 9th 2020. $2,800/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jim at 415-246-5863 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Kent Ave have any available units?
131 Kent Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 Kent Ave have?
Some of 131 Kent Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Kent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
131 Kent Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Kent Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Kent Ave is pet friendly.
Does 131 Kent Ave offer parking?
Yes, 131 Kent Ave does offer parking.
Does 131 Kent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Kent Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Kent Ave have a pool?
No, 131 Kent Ave does not have a pool.
Does 131 Kent Ave have accessible units?
No, 131 Kent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Kent Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Kent Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Kent Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Kent Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
