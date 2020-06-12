/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:32 AM
104 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Jurupa Valley, CA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3830 AVE VINELAND
3830 Eve Circle, Jurupa Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3830 AVE VINELAND in Jurupa Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Jurupa Valley
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:00am
Downtown Riverside
2 Units Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
20 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1172 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.
Results within 5 miles of Jurupa Valley
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
14 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Ontario Center
31 Units Available
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1093 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ramona
2 Units Available
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
885 sqft
Artessa Riverside apartment homes are spacious and comfortable with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. The community is pet-friendly and has a tennis court, playground and pool/hot tub!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
University
20 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
La Sierra South
17 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1038 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
University
13 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Arlington South
9 Units Available
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1076 sqft
Stylish home with ceiling fans, a fireplace and ice makers. Available 24-hour maintenance. Enjoy an on-site media room, clubhouse, and pool and sauna. Close to California Citrus State Historic Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Ontario Center
28 Units Available
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1086 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1055 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
16 Units Available
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1176 sqft
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
12 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1023 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Similar Pages
Jurupa Valley 1 BedroomsJurupa Valley 2 BedroomsJurupa Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJurupa Valley 3 BedroomsJurupa Valley Apartments with Balcony
Jurupa Valley Apartments with GarageJurupa Valley Apartments with GymJurupa Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJurupa Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsJurupa Valley Apartments with Parking