Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

61886 Calle Los Amigos

61886 Calle Los Amigos · (510) 919-2309
Location

61886 Calle Los Amigos, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3000 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hot tub
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Available 09/01/20 Rancho de Soñadores Joshua Tree - Property Id: 259934

Well-loved, charming 1953 former horse ranch nestled in the Avenidas on the north side of Joshua Tree. This mid-century brick cabin, equipped with 1950's vintage stove top and oven, has straight-shot, gorgeous views of Joshua Tree National Park, with a charming cactus garden all within 3 miles from the center of Joshua Tree. Incredibly convenient central location, yet far enough of a distance to enjoy peace and quiet away from the highway.

The Space
While there is no TV/cable proper, there is a ceiling mounted projector, complete with Roku player (Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, etc), and a pull down screen.

The vintage stove is propane fueled, and needs to be hand lit (easily) with each use. The vintage oven also works well, and does not need to be pre-lit.
Property Id 259934

(RLNE5919532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61886 Calle Los Amigos have any available units?
61886 Calle Los Amigos has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61886 Calle Los Amigos have?
Some of 61886 Calle Los Amigos's amenities include in unit laundry, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61886 Calle Los Amigos currently offering any rent specials?
61886 Calle Los Amigos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61886 Calle Los Amigos pet-friendly?
No, 61886 Calle Los Amigos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joshua Tree.
Does 61886 Calle Los Amigos offer parking?
No, 61886 Calle Los Amigos does not offer parking.
Does 61886 Calle Los Amigos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61886 Calle Los Amigos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61886 Calle Los Amigos have a pool?
No, 61886 Calle Los Amigos does not have a pool.
Does 61886 Calle Los Amigos have accessible units?
No, 61886 Calle Los Amigos does not have accessible units.
Does 61886 Calle Los Amigos have units with dishwashers?
No, 61886 Calle Los Amigos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61886 Calle Los Amigos have units with air conditioning?
No, 61886 Calle Los Amigos does not have units with air conditioning.
