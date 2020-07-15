61886 Calle Los Amigos

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Rancho de Soñadores Joshua Tree



Well-loved, charming 1953 former horse ranch nestled in the Avenidas on the north side of Joshua Tree. This mid-century brick cabin, equipped with 1950's vintage stove top and oven, has straight-shot, gorgeous views of Joshua Tree National Park, with a charming cactus garden all within 3 miles from the center of Joshua Tree. Incredibly convenient central location, yet far enough of a distance to enjoy peace and quiet away from the highway.



The Space

While there is no TV/cable proper, there is a ceiling mounted projector, complete with Roku player (Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, etc), and a pull down screen.



The vintage stove is propane fueled, and needs to be hand lit (easily) with each use. The vintage oven also works well, and does not need to be pre-lit.

Property Id 259934



