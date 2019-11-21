662 Calle Valle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You won't want to miss this wonderful gem situated within the Award-Winning school district of Walnut Valley. 2 floors, 2 car garage attached with individual car garage doors. The bottom floor has wood flooring and top floor has cool grey colored carpeting. Recessed lights throughout the home. Lots of cabinets and storage space. Kitchen has center island and many cabinets. Master bathroom has 2 sinks, sunken tub, standing shower, and separate toilet room. Washer, dryer and stainless steel fridge installed and included! This home does not come furnished. Pets allowed! Don't miss your chance to make this home!



*PETS ALLOWED

*Washer, dryer, fridge included

*NOT furnished

*Walnut Valley School District