All apartments in Industry
Find more places like 662 Calle Valle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Industry, CA
/
662 Calle Valle
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

662 Calle Valle

662 Calle Valle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

662 Calle Valle, Industry, CA 91789
Industry

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You won't want to miss this wonderful gem situated within the Award-Winning school district of Walnut Valley. 2 floors, 2 car garage attached with individual car garage doors. The bottom floor has wood flooring and top floor has cool grey colored carpeting. Recessed lights throughout the home. Lots of cabinets and storage space. Kitchen has center island and many cabinets. Master bathroom has 2 sinks, sunken tub, standing shower, and separate toilet room. Washer, dryer and stainless steel fridge installed and included! This home does not come furnished. Pets allowed! Don't miss your chance to make this home!

*PETS ALLOWED
*Washer, dryer, fridge included
*NOT furnished
*Walnut Valley School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 Calle Valle have any available units?
662 Calle Valle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Industry, CA.
What amenities does 662 Calle Valle have?
Some of 662 Calle Valle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 Calle Valle currently offering any rent specials?
662 Calle Valle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 Calle Valle pet-friendly?
Yes, 662 Calle Valle is pet friendly.
Does 662 Calle Valle offer parking?
Yes, 662 Calle Valle offers parking.
Does 662 Calle Valle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 662 Calle Valle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 Calle Valle have a pool?
No, 662 Calle Valle does not have a pool.
Does 662 Calle Valle have accessible units?
No, 662 Calle Valle does not have accessible units.
Does 662 Calle Valle have units with dishwashers?
No, 662 Calle Valle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 662 Calle Valle have units with air conditioning?
No, 662 Calle Valle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAHacienda Heights, CABaldwin Park, CAWalnut, CARowland Heights, CAEl Monte, CAPico Rivera, CA
Pomona, CADiamond Bar, CAWhittier, CASan Dimas, CACovina, CASanta Fe Springs, CAChino Hills, CASan Gabriel, CATemple City, CAArcadia, CALa Verne, CASouth Whittier, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles