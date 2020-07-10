/
apartments with washer dryer
229 Apartments for rent in Indio, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
82088 Cochran Drive
82088 Cochran Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1140 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath, all updated, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Viking range/oven, outdoor kitchen with awning and West facing large patio for your outdoor enjoyment, custom floors throughout, upgraded bathrooms, open floor plan, vaulted
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
82600 Chino Canyon Drive
82600 Chino Canyon Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
Come enjoy easy desert living in this lovely Monaco floor plan that can only be found at Trilogy Polo Club. The home has an open floor plan with great room, large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
80442 Avenida Linda Vista
80442 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1571 sqft
Upgraded San Vicente home with north backyard that has extended concrete, fruit trees, covered patio with very low maintenance. The interior of the home has tile throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
49742 Wayne Street
49742 Wayne Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2112 sqft
Seasonal Vacational Rental...Beautiful home in Indian Palms CC on the golf course. Large master bedroom and master bath. Granite counters throughout home with tile floors in living room.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
49577 Lewis Road
49577 Lewis Road, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1853 sqft
Indian Palms CC- Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, sits on a beautiful lot with views of a greenbelt featuring waterfalls and ponds and stream. Enter through the gated court yard with a patio table and chairs with a fountain.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
39891 Corte Velado
39891 Corte Velado, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1432 sqft
Indio - Sun City Shadow Hills - Available for the 2021 winter season. Reduced rate available for the Summer months! Seasonal Rental turnkey furnished. Montoya model featuring a spacious great room with flat screen TV.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
82745 Odlum Drive
82745 Odlum Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2005 sqft
This Beautiful Rental is centrally located in the Gated community of Indian Palms Country Club. The home has 3 Bedrooms 3 baths .
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
49644 Redford Way
49644 Redford Way, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2044 sqft
A very nice turnkey home all ready to go. 2 bedrooms, Master has a king bed and the 2nd bedroom has a queen bed. This home has an office that has been used a bedroom with a king bed but does not have a closet.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Lakes
48255 Monroe Street
48255 Monroe Street, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
716 sqft
LEASED 12/10/19-4/5/20 **Charming (2) story Loft Model condo...sleeping area is upstairs with full bath + dressing area & (2) closets. There is a 1/2 bath downstairs. Galley kitchen has NEW dishwasher, newer gas stove & microwave.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1571 sqft
AGE 55 or better community. Available for move in NOW . Clean 2 bedroom home- den - 2 bath - remodeled kitchen and baths - 2 car attached garage Sun City is a 55 and older community.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
80257 Avenida Linda Vista
80257 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1463 sqft
Welcome to the Desert lifestyle at Sun City Shadow Hills. Lease this turnkey property and enjoy all the amenities that this over 55 community has to offer.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
81193 Camino Lampazos
81193 Camino Lampazos, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2023 sqft
Long term furnished lease opportunity in Sun City Shadow Hills. 55 + Active adult community. Overlooking the Sun City Shadow Hills North Golf Course this haven floor plan is open and spacious. 3 Bedroom 2 bath home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
81370 Avenida Altamira
81370 Avenida Altamira, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1432 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81370 Avenida Altamira in Indio. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
81719 Avenida Parito
81719 Avenida Parito, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1432 sqft
Home is in great condition and has been well-cared for and cleaned. Home has carpets in bedrooms only and the rest is tile or engineered wood. The appliances are all Stainless Steel and the paint is a neutral in color.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
82803 Spirit Mountain Drive
82803 Spirit Mountain Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1437 sqft
(Booked January-March 2021. The home has an East facing backyard with Pool & Mountain Views! Located inside the gates of Trilogy at The Polo Club, this upgraded St. Tropez plan is designed to maximize indoor/outdoor living.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
39451 Camino Piscina
39451 Camino Piscina, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1763 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE. Set in front of the lake on the 3rd hole of the Sun City Shadow Hills Executive Golf Course this gorgeous Avalino plan home is a stunning example of picturesque views only found in the Desert! Built in 2009 to 1763 SF (est.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
82242 Odlum Drive
82242 Odlum Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1402 sqft
Seasonal Rental...Turnkey. Very comfortable two bedroom with den. Sofa sleeper in den. Two full baths, washer/dryer, covered parking. End unit right on the golf course. Close to clubhouse.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
81968 Avenida Bienvenida
81968 Avenida Bienvenida, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1488 sqft
Indio Sun City Shadow Hills - Serrente Model - Turnkey Furnished - ANNUAL LEASE term available beginning Sept 25, 2020.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
80181 Avenida Linda Vista
80181 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1571 sqft
Lovely great room San Vincente plan with curb appeal, beautiful landscaping & a huge patio for entertaining! Custom interior paint, numerous ceiling fans, contemporary wood grain & tile flooring! Two bedrooms plus a double door den/office! Chef's
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Desert River Estates
49700 Gila River Street
49700 Gila River Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3150 sqft
All other months available. Perfect desert family retreat. Fabulous 4 Bed plus office, 3.5 bath home. Oversized corner lot w/ 3200 sq. Ft. open great room floor plan w/large builtin media niche w/ beautiful fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Shadow Hills
83395 Long Cove Drive
83395 Long Cove Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2035 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Location Location Location! This spacious beautiful home is a 4 bed/3 bath located in the gated community of Shadow Hills in Indio. Light and bright kitchen is open to the family room.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
51270 Charlbury Street
51270 Charlbury St, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2278 sqft
Welcome to this highly upgraded, turnkey, solar powered 2, 273 square foot Incantare model. Located in Trilogy at the Polo Club, the home features an attached Casita/Villa.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
39691 Camino Michanito
39691 Camino Michanito, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1512 sqft
Comfortably Luxurious! Newly renovated... Feels like a model home... Beautifully furnished with everything you'll want to make your stay in the desert perfect.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.
