211 Apartments for rent in Indio, CA with balcony

Last updated June 13
84136 Avenue 44
84136 Avenue 44, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
2008 Park model exquisitely remodeled in 2019! Features both an enclosed California patio and a roofed exterior patio. Granite counter tops, high-end stainless steel sink, laminate floors throughout, furniture included. Large shed in back.

Last updated June 13
82956 Spirit Mountain Drive
82956 Spirit Mountain Drive, Indio, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3223 sqft
Gorgeous 2-story corner-lot home located in the 55+ designated area at Trilogy at the Polo Club! A beautiful, open kitchen w/granite slab countertops with breakfast bar, lots of storage and a sunny dining nook.

Last updated June 13
82600 Chino Canyon Drive
82600 Chino Canyon Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
Come enjoy easy desert living in this lovely Monaco floor plan that can only be found at Trilogy Polo Club. The home has an open floor plan with great room, large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office.

Last updated June 13
82820 Kingsboro Lane
82820 Kingsboro Ln, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1399 sqft
(Booked February-March 2020) All other months Available. Located inside the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club, this Naples plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths & den that is very nicely decorated.

Last updated June 13
82803 Spirit Mountain Drive
82803 Spirit Mountain Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1437 sqft
(Booked November 2019-March 2020, April Available at a premium Rate) With an East Facing Rear Yard with Pool & Mountain Views! Located inside the gates of Trilogy at The Polo Club, this upgraded St.

Last updated June 13
Indian Palms Country Club
51216 Longmeadow Street
51216 Longmeadow St, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
(Booked June-August 2019 and December-March 2020 April Available at a Premium Rate all other months available)Enjoy country club living behind the gates of Trilogy at the Polo Club! This magnificent contemporary-styled Monaco model solar home

Last updated June 13
Indian Palms Country Club
82088 Cochran Drive
82088 Cochran Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1140 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath, all updated, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Viking range/oven, outdoor kitchen with awning and West facing large patio for your outdoor enjoyment, custom floors throughout, upgraded bathrooms, open floor plan, vaulted

Last updated June 13
Desert Trace
41343 Butler Court
41343 Butler Court, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2908 sqft
Long Term Furnished Rental for $2,950 per month or Seasonal Rental for $4,000 per month. Situated in the beautiful gated community of Desert Trace quickly accessible to shopping, dining, schools & parks and Interstate-10 Freeway.

Last updated June 13
Indian Palms Country Club
48590 Hepburn Drive
48590 Hepburn Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3530 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT, OCT, NOV, DEC 2020 JAN, FEB, MARCH, APRIL 2021. RV PARKING ! Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this fully furnished custom home positioned on the 7th fairway of the Royal course.

Last updated June 13
Sun City Shadow Hills
80293 Avd Santa Belinda
80293 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1571 sqft
Beautiful San Vincente home is now available for a long term tenant.

Last updated June 13
Sun City Shadow Hills
80442 Avenida Linda Vista
80442 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1571 sqft
Upgraded San Vicente home with north backyard that has extended concrete, fruit trees, covered patio with very low maintenance. The interior of the home has tile throughout.

Last updated June 13
The Bridge At Jefferson
80187 Bay Bridge Drive
80187 Bay Bridge Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2754 sqft
6 Month lease opportunity located in the Gated Community of the Bridge at Jefferson. 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Home including attached Casita. Open and Spacious Great Room Floor Plan.

Last updated June 13
Indian Palms Country Club
49742 Wayne Street
49742 Wayne Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2112 sqft
Seasonal Vacational Rental...Beautiful home in Indian Palms CC on the golf course. Large master bedroom and master bath. Granite counters throughout home with tile floors in living room.

Last updated June 13
Indian Palms Country Club
49644 Redford Way
49644 Redford Way, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2044 sqft
A very nice turnkey home all ready to go. 2 bedrooms, Master has a king bed and the 2nd bedroom has a queen bed. This home has an office that has been used a bedroom with a king bed but does not have a closet.

Last updated June 13
Sun City Shadow Hills
81562 Camino Los Milagros
81562 Camino Los Milagros, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2112 sqft
A Sorrano model located on the 12th fairway of the championship golf course with north facing mountain and lake views.

Last updated June 13
Sun City Shadow Hills
40848 Calle Santa Cruz
40848 Calle Santa Cruz, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1463 sqft
Charming great room San Ysidro with curb appeal! Upgraded with plantation shutters, ceiling fans, new interior paint and a spectacular water feature! Two bedrooms plus a double door den! Massive great room providing a chef's granite kitchen,

Last updated June 13
Indian Palms Country Club
49580 Wayne Street
49580 Wayne Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2112 sqft
Indian Palms CC First time on the market for a season rental. This pristine 4 bedroom home with a private attached Casita. Home has 3 bedrooms in the home and the 4th is the Casita with a private entrance.

Last updated June 13
84250 84250 Indio Springs Drive
84250 Indio Springs Drive, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
400 sqft
This rental is in a gated community 55 plus park and NO PETS . 1 bedroom,1 Bath, totality remodeled unit. Newer paint and wood like flooring, Newer A/C. Very nice newer front deck for relaxing. 2 Community Pools and Spa. Putting green.

Last updated June 13
Indian Palms Country Club
49549 Lewis Road
49549 Lewis Road, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1853 sqft
Indian Palms CC-Home sits on one of the best sites in this community. On the greenbelt featuring waterfalls and ponds and a stream.

Last updated June 13
Sun City Shadow Hills
81968 Avenida Bienvenida
81968 Avenida Bienvenida, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1488 sqft
Indio Sun City Shadow Hills - Serrente Model - Turnkey Furnished - ANNUAL LEASE term. This attractive 2 bedrm 2 bath home features a Great Room with large flat screen TV, Den, Beautiful Kitchen w/granite slab counters, G.E.

Last updated June 13
Indian Palms Country Club
49577 Lewis Road
49577 Lewis Road, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1853 sqft
Indian Palms CC- Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, sits on a beautiful lot with views of a greenbelt featuring waterfalls and ponds and stream. Enter through the gated court yard with a patio table and chairs with a fountain.

Last updated June 13
Sun City Shadow Hills
80257 Avenida Linda Vista
80257 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1463 sqft
Welcome to the Desert lifestyle at Sun City Shadow Hills. Lease this turnkey property and enjoy all the amenities that this over 55 community has to offer.

Last updated June 13
Sun City Shadow Hills
80181 Avenida Linda Vista
80181 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1571 sqft
Lovely great room San Vincente plan with curb appeal, beautiful landscaping & a huge patio for entertaining! Custom interior paint, numerous ceiling fans, contemporary wood grain & tile flooring! Two bedrooms plus a double door den/office! Chef's

Last updated June 13
Sun City Shadow Hills
39891 Corte Velado
39891 Corte Velado, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1432 sqft
Indio - Sun City Shadow Hills - Reduced for Spring/Summer months! Seasonal Rental turnkey furnished. Montoya model featuring a spacious great room with flat screen TV. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large dining area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Indio, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Indio renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

