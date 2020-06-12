/
3 bedroom apartments
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Indio, CA
Shadow Hills
83395 Long Cove Drive
83395 Long Cove Drive, Indio, CA
COMING SOON! Location Location Location! This spacious beautiful home is a 4 bed/3 bath located in the gated community of Shadow Hills in Indio. Light and bright kitchen is open to the family room.
Indian Palms Country Club
49708 Pacino Street
49708 Pacino Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2079 sqft
Beautiful FULLY Furnished Indian Palms Country Club Home. This home offers a great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den and 2 full baths, Chefs kitchen with long island bar, living room with a cozy fireplace and a large size dining room.
48575 Anastacia Court
48575 Anastacia Court, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1590 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 48575 Anastacia Court in Indio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Indian Palms Country Club
82698 Odlum Dr
82698 Odlum Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1833 sqft
Fully Furnished Private Pool and Spa Covered Patio Outdoor Fireplace and Dining Direct Golf Course Access Updated Kitchen Designated Laundry Room Full Master Bath and Soaker Tub Gated Community with 24 hour Security Call Marc directly@3109860768
45615 Big Canyon Street
45615 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1898 sqft
Beautiful Vacation Home. 3 bedroom, 3 bath with great-room. One bedroom is an attached Casita with private entrance. Built-ins in closets for your convenience. Home sits on 18th fairway overlooking the San Jacinto Mountains.
Indian Palms Country Club
82564 Hughes Drive
82564 Huges Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2264 sqft
Indian Palms Country Club. Turnkey Furnished 2 Bedrooms including a den that can be used as a bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Formal Dining Room. Sits on a greenbelt with fantastic relaxing views of a stream, and a small lake.
Indian Palms Country Club
48590 Hepburn Drive
48590 Hepburn Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3530 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT, OCT, NOV, DEC 2020 JAN, FEB, MARCH, APRIL 2021. RV PARKING ! Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this fully furnished custom home positioned on the 7th fairway of the Royal course.
Desert Trace
41343 Butler Court
41343 Butler Court, Indio, CA
Long Term Furnished Rental for $2,950 per month or Seasonal Rental for $4,000 per month. Situated in the beautiful gated community of Desert Trace quickly accessible to shopping, dining, schools & parks and Interstate-10 Freeway.
82956 Spirit Mountain Drive
82956 Spirit Mountain Drive, Indio, CA
Gorgeous 2-story corner-lot home located in the 55+ designated area at Trilogy at the Polo Club! A beautiful, open kitchen w/granite slab countertops with breakfast bar, lots of storage and a sunny dining nook.
Indian Palms Country Club
49455 Wayne Street
49455 Wayne Street, Indio, CA
Rare 4 bedroom home in Indian Palms Country Club. Great room floor plan, granite kitchen counters and a pantry. Great views from the great room and kitchen. Private master bedroom and bath. Roomy 2nd,3rd and 4th bedrooms. Inside laundry room.
Talavera
37488 Waveney Street
37488 Waveney Street, Indio, CA
Beautiful large home in Talavera ready to be moved in on August 05, 2020. This beautiful home features 4 bedroom 3 baths, open floor plan, family room with fireplace. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets.
Indian Palms Country Club
82703 Scenic Drive
82703 Scenic Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1521 sqft
Inside the gates of Indian Palm Country Club is this beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open floor plan.
81157 La Reina Circle
81157 La Reina Circle, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
55+ Gated Community within Las Brisas II, entrance off MADISON STREET. A must see, beautiful home. Fresh New Paint throughout the inside of the house. Home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street with a large and charming south facing rear yard.
83966 Caballo Court
83966 Caballo Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1823 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 83966 Caballo Court in Indio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Desert River Estates
49131 Hohokam River Street
49131 Hohokam River Street, Indio, CA
ID134 - Casa Coachella. Upon arriving to the front door, you are welcomed by a gas fire pit which is one of the amazing additions that this home offers. You will love the open floor plan as it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing.
45144 Big Canyon Street
45144 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1981 sqft
Available after July 5, 2020 for long term rental of 6 or more months. This decorator-furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is sure to be in high demand. You'll feel right at home in this inviting home.
83433 Stagecoach Road
83433 Stagecoach Road, Indio, CA
Long-Term Lease available inside Shadow Ranch (rare-it's the only one available in this community)! Great upgraded 4 bedroom family style home. Slab granite counter tops in the large, open kitchen, stainless appliances, Upgraded 18 tile on diagonal.
Talavera
37353 Rutland Street
37353 Rutland Street, Indio, CA
Incredible 5 bdrm, 3 bath home with over 3,000 sq ft of living space. Entertainers backyard with private swimming pool. Annual lease, 12 month minimum please.
Sun City Shadow Hills
81193 Camino Lampazos
81193 Camino Lampazos, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2023 sqft
Long term furnished lease opportunity in Sun City Shadow Hills. 55 + Active adult community. Overlooking the Sun City Shadow Hills North Golf Course this haven floor plan is open and spacious. 3 Bedroom 2 bath home.
Indian Palms Country Club
49742 Wayne Street
49742 Wayne Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2112 sqft
Seasonal Vacational Rental...Beautiful home in Indian Palms CC on the golf course. Large master bedroom and master bath. Granite counters throughout home with tile floors in living room.
Indian Palms Country Club
49580 Wayne Street
49580 Wayne Street, Indio, CA
Indian Palms CC First time on the market for a season rental. This pristine 4 bedroom home with a private attached Casita. Home has 3 bedrooms in the home and the 4th is the Casita with a private entrance.
42749 Della Place
42749 Della Place, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 42749 Della Place in Indio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sun City Shadow Hills
81562 Camino Los Milagros
81562 Camino Los Milagros, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2112 sqft
A Sorrano model located on the 12th fairway of the championship golf course with north facing mountain and lake views.
Indian Palms Country Club
49644 Redford Way
49644 Redford Way, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2044 sqft
A very nice turnkey home all ready to go. 2 bedrooms, Master has a king bed and the 2nd bedroom has a queen bed. This home has an office that has been used a bedroom with a king bed but does not have a closet.
