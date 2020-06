Amenities

putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool putting green hot tub

This rental is in a gated community 55 plus park and NO PETS . 1 bedroom,1 Bath, totality remodeled unit. Newer paint and wood like flooring, Newer A/C. Very nice newer front deck for relaxing. 2 Community Pools and Spa. Putting green. club house,card room. Next to Fantasy Springs Casino, close to shopping and several restaurants. This is a RV park and rental is only for up to 6 months per year, not a full time residential park. This unit is available now