All apartments in Indio
Find more places like 82738 Redford Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indio, CA
/
82738 Redford Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 PM

82738 Redford Way

82738 Redford Way · (760) 613-0558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indio
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

82738 Redford Way, Indio, CA 92201
Indian Palms Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1618 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Indian Palm CC-Pristine home like new on the golf course with fabulous fairway and West Mountain Views. 3 bedroom, 2 full baths 2 car garage. Home has tile floors throughout except the bedrooms.The kitchen has slab granite counter-tops with a breakfast bar. Very nice large back patio with stamped concrete. Alumawood covered patio with table and chairs and lounger. Restaurant and Bar with in the gates of the club, 3 community pools and spas. 27 holes of golf open to the public so you pay as you play, tennis, pickle ball, boccie ball,fitness center. A home away from home. Ready for lease for the summer rate May-Oct.31,2019 is $2300.00, Winter Rate Nov.-April 2020 is $3600.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82738 Redford Way have any available units?
82738 Redford Way has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82738 Redford Way have?
Some of 82738 Redford Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82738 Redford Way currently offering any rent specials?
82738 Redford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82738 Redford Way pet-friendly?
No, 82738 Redford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 82738 Redford Way offer parking?
Yes, 82738 Redford Way offers parking.
Does 82738 Redford Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82738 Redford Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82738 Redford Way have a pool?
Yes, 82738 Redford Way has a pool.
Does 82738 Redford Way have accessible units?
No, 82738 Redford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 82738 Redford Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82738 Redford Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 82738 Redford Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 82738 Redford Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 82738 Redford Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 Bedrooms
Indio Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndio Apartments with Parking
Indio Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CALa Quinta, CABermuda Dunes, CAYucca Valley, CABeaumont, CAHemet, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CARancho Mirage, CACathedral City, CABig Bear City, CAValle Vista, CAThousand Palms, CA
Desert Hot Springs, CAIndian Wells, CAYucaipa, CASan Jacinto, CATwentynine Palms, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity