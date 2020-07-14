82738 Redford Way

Amenities

Indian Palm CC-Pristine home like new on the golf course with fabulous fairway and West Mountain Views. 3 bedroom, 2 full baths 2 car garage. Home has tile floors throughout except the bedrooms.The kitchen has slab granite counter-tops with a breakfast bar. Very nice large back patio with stamped concrete. Alumawood covered patio with table and chairs and lounger. Restaurant and Bar with in the gates of the club, 3 community pools and spas. 27 holes of golf open to the public so you pay as you play, tennis, pickle ball, boccie ball,fitness center. A home away from home. Ready for lease for the summer rate May-Oct.31,2019 is $2300.00, Winter Rate Nov.-April 2020 is $3600.00