All apartments in Indio
Find more places like 82703 Scenic Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indio, CA
/
82703 Scenic Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:39 AM

82703 Scenic Drive

82703 Scenic Drive · (714) 925-4038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indio
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

82703 Scenic Drive, Indio, CA 92201
Indian Palms Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
gym
pool
tennis court
Inside the gates of Indian Palm Country Club is this beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open floor plan. New lighting has been installed throughout and the Great Room is graced by a floor to ceiling decorative tile fireplace with new wood like flooring. The spacious kitchen has granite slab counters and an island for seating and prep work. The Master Suite is state of the art, with a soaking tub and a quartz walk-in shower, and custom sink. The second bath has a dual vanity and glassed in quartz shower. The outdoor living space has landscape lighting, a beautiful firepit and a misting system. An Alarm System is installed and just needs activation. Owner will leave appliances, $50.00 a month. Included, tenants have access to gym and classes, tennis courts, restaurant and community pools. There is a charge for golf. SIGNED PEAD REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82703 Scenic Drive have any available units?
82703 Scenic Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82703 Scenic Drive have?
Some of 82703 Scenic Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82703 Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
82703 Scenic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82703 Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 82703 Scenic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 82703 Scenic Drive offer parking?
No, 82703 Scenic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 82703 Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82703 Scenic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82703 Scenic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 82703 Scenic Drive has a pool.
Does 82703 Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 82703 Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 82703 Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 82703 Scenic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82703 Scenic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 82703 Scenic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 82703 Scenic Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indio 1 BedroomsIndio 2 Bedrooms
Indio Apartments with GymIndio Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indio Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CA
Banning, CAYucca Valley, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity