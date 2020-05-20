82703 Scenic Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system fire pit gym pool tennis court

Inside the gates of Indian Palm Country Club is this beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open floor plan. New lighting has been installed throughout and the Great Room is graced by a floor to ceiling decorative tile fireplace with new wood like flooring. The spacious kitchen has granite slab counters and an island for seating and prep work. The Master Suite is state of the art, with a soaking tub and a quartz walk-in shower, and custom sink. The second bath has a dual vanity and glassed in quartz shower. The outdoor living space has landscape lighting, a beautiful firepit and a misting system. An Alarm System is installed and just needs activation. Owner will leave appliances, $50.00 a month. Included, tenants have access to gym and classes, tennis courts, restaurant and community pools. There is a charge for golf. SIGNED PEAD REQUIRED.