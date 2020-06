Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher gym tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym tennis court

Seasonal Vacational Rental...Beautiful home in Indian Palms CC on the golf course. Large master bedroom and master bath. Granite counters throughout home with tile floors in living room. Fully furnished and ready for you to come and enjoy! Lovely creek in the back with Mountain Views. Many features such as tennis, fitness center, clubhouse and restaurant. Owner building a large patio for enjoyment. Leased April 2020