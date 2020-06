Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Indian Palms CC- Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, sits on a beautiful lot with views of a greenbelt featuring waterfalls and ponds and stream. Enter through the gated court yard with a patio table and chairs with a fountain. In the home you will find tile floors through except the bedrooms. The great room has a big screen TV. The adjacent kitchen is open to the dining room and great room. 2 car garage plus golf cart garage. Motor home garage is not included. Back patio has chairs,loungers to enjoy the water features on this wonderful back patio. Home is available for a long term lease for a year or more. Seasonal rental during season Jan-May the rent will be $3600.00 Furnished only