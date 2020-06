Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Available May 1 to September 30 2019 $3000. Oct.1 to Dec.30 2019 $4000.( Rented Feb. March April 2020 $5500.) Available Jan. 1 2020 $5500. This remarkable seasonal rental is what you are looking for. Completely upgraded and ready for you to enjoy a desert vacation. Property has jacuzzi in a private patio or you are just steps from the community pool & spa. Double shower in the master bath. TV's in all bedrooms. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom. You will be engulfed in style and elegance. Fruit tree right off the patio. Sit at home and enjoy the quiet neighborhood of Indian Wells Country Club or enjoy all the desert has to offer from this beautiful home! Available May-Oct 2018 $3000.-Nov-Dec 2018$4500 Jan. Feb. March, April $5500