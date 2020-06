Amenities

hardwood floors garage oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious 5 bedroom 5.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, large chef's kitchen, 2 family rooms, large circular driveway, and an expansive backyard with garden and extra open lot. The kitchen comes fully equipped with top of the line appliances. Conveniently located near Hwy-280, West School, and just a few minutes drive down to Downtown Burlingame. *Coronavirus PEAD must be filled out by all parties before entering property!*