1586 Lexington AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished oven Property Amenities parking pool

The Eichler X-100 house of steel, built by Eichler Homes in 1956 to a design by architects Jones & Emmons, was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2016. Don't miss a unique opportunity to live in this immaculate, one of a kind home. This is the perfect setting to enjoy watching the sun set over the lush western hills above the Crystal Springs Reservoir. Builder Joe Eichler originally commissioned the X-100 for two main reasons: as a demonstration house for several cutting-edge technologies, such as steel framing; and to serve as the featured attraction for the grand-opening of the San Mateo Highlands development. The X-100 made its debut on October 6, 1956. This home is fully furnished with Mid-Century modern furniture and art and is ready for you to move in and enjoy. It is conveniently located off of highway 280 and offers easy access to San Francisco and Silicon Valley. No pets. Photo credit: Sabrina Huang Photography