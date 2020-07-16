All apartments in Highlands-Baywood Park
1586 Lexington AVE

1586 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1586 Lexington Avenue, Highlands-Baywood Park, CA 94402
San Mateo Highlands

Amenities

parking
pool
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
The Eichler X-100 house of steel, built by Eichler Homes in 1956 to a design by architects Jones & Emmons, was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2016. Don't miss a unique opportunity to live in this immaculate, one of a kind home. This is the perfect setting to enjoy watching the sun set over the lush western hills above the Crystal Springs Reservoir. Builder Joe Eichler originally commissioned the X-100 for two main reasons: as a demonstration house for several cutting-edge technologies, such as steel framing; and to serve as the featured attraction for the grand-opening of the San Mateo Highlands development. The X-100 made its debut on October 6, 1956. This home is fully furnished with Mid-Century modern furniture and art and is ready for you to move in and enjoy. It is conveniently located off of highway 280 and offers easy access to San Francisco and Silicon Valley. No pets. Photo credit: Sabrina Huang Photography

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1586 Lexington AVE have any available units?
1586 Lexington AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands-Baywood Park, CA.
What amenities does 1586 Lexington AVE have?
Some of 1586 Lexington AVE's amenities include parking, pool, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1586 Lexington AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1586 Lexington AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1586 Lexington AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1586 Lexington AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands-Baywood Park.
Does 1586 Lexington AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1586 Lexington AVE offers parking.
Does 1586 Lexington AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1586 Lexington AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1586 Lexington AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1586 Lexington AVE has a pool.
Does 1586 Lexington AVE have accessible units?
No, 1586 Lexington AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1586 Lexington AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1586 Lexington AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1586 Lexington AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1586 Lexington AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
