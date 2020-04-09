All apartments in Highland
8035 Marilyn Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

8035 Marilyn Street

8035 Marilyn Street · (909) 856-0376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8035 Marilyn Street, Highland, CA 92410
Curtis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House is a single story, 3 bedrooms with 2 baths located in an area close to San Bernardino International Airport. Sellers have just finished remodeling and among others, a new roof and HVAC were in place, new laminate wood floors and tiles on all bedrooms, a new kitchen, new paint inside and out and much, much more, all ready for the new homeowner to enjoy. Per sellers, when they bought the property in 2004, house has just finished construction with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and a 2 car attached garage. Subsequently, sellers added 2 more rooms, measuring 14 x 16 each and a 322 sq ft permitted open patio with roof shingles. Property is secured with a wrought iron gate at the front and the front set back concrete driveway can accommodate multiple cars. With a land area of 12,750 sq ft, lots of fruit bearing trees can be found throughout the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8035 Marilyn Street have any available units?
8035 Marilyn Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Highland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Highland Rent Report.
What amenities does 8035 Marilyn Street have?
Some of 8035 Marilyn Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8035 Marilyn Street currently offering any rent specials?
8035 Marilyn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8035 Marilyn Street pet-friendly?
No, 8035 Marilyn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland.
Does 8035 Marilyn Street offer parking?
Yes, 8035 Marilyn Street does offer parking.
Does 8035 Marilyn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8035 Marilyn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8035 Marilyn Street have a pool?
No, 8035 Marilyn Street does not have a pool.
Does 8035 Marilyn Street have accessible units?
No, 8035 Marilyn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8035 Marilyn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8035 Marilyn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
