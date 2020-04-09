8035 Marilyn Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

House is a single story, 3 bedrooms with 2 baths located in an area close to San Bernardino International Airport. Sellers have just finished remodeling and among others, a new roof and HVAC were in place, new laminate wood floors and tiles on all bedrooms, a new kitchen, new paint inside and out and much, much more, all ready for the new homeowner to enjoy. Per sellers, when they bought the property in 2004, house has just finished construction with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and a 2 car attached garage. Subsequently, sellers added 2 more rooms, measuring 14 x 16 each and a 322 sq ft permitted open patio with roof shingles. Property is secured with a wrought iron gate at the front and the front set back concrete driveway can accommodate multiple cars. With a land area of 12,750 sq ft, lots of fruit bearing trees can be found throughout the property.