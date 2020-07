Amenities

Schedule your Appointment Now!!! - Come see this East Highlands Ranch home that offers 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk in to the foyer from the summer heat and take a look at the the formal living and formal dining area. Then head over to the kitchen that overlooks the backyard and family room with fireplace. While you are downstairs why not do a couple loads of laundry in your indoor laundry area. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs and the home offers a large master bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and walk in closet.



No Pets Allowed



