Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:56 AM

5203 Saddle Creek Road

5203 Saddle Creek Road
Location

5203 Saddle Creek Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully remodeled home in the exclusive community of Hidden Hills. Just completed! Everything is new from flooring to plumbing. Open concept, light and airy sun drenched rooms. The large kitchen with all new stainless appliances, new island new marble counter tops and exquisite back splash including kitchen eating area. The kitchen opens to the family room with high ceilings beautiful light wood floors and fire-place.French doors open to the lush landscaping. Huge formal Living room with fireplace is located right of the entry. There is a maids quarters with bathroom and laundry room off the kitchen. This home offers 5 extra large bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The bathrooms have been updated with new toilets, tile, vanities. The grand Master Suite offers french doors that lead to the backyard a beautiful en-suite with custom shower free standing tub and beautiful his and hers vanity.This home offers it all. Great family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 Saddle Creek Road have any available units?
5203 Saddle Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hidden Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5203 Saddle Creek Road have?
Some of 5203 Saddle Creek Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 Saddle Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Saddle Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 Saddle Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 5203 Saddle Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Hills.
Does 5203 Saddle Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 5203 Saddle Creek Road offers parking.
Does 5203 Saddle Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 Saddle Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 Saddle Creek Road have a pool?
No, 5203 Saddle Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 5203 Saddle Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 5203 Saddle Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 Saddle Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 Saddle Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 Saddle Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 Saddle Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

