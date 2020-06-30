5203 Saddle Creek Road

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home in the exclusive community of Hidden Hills. Just completed! Everything is new from flooring to plumbing. Open concept, light and airy sun drenched rooms. The large kitchen with all new stainless appliances, new island new marble counter tops and exquisite back splash including kitchen eating area. The kitchen opens to the family room with high ceilings beautiful light wood floors and fire-place.French doors open to the lush landscaping. Huge formal Living room with fireplace is located right of the entry. There is a maids quarters with bathroom and laundry room off the kitchen. This home offers 5 extra large bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The bathrooms have been updated with new toilets, tile, vanities. The grand Master Suite offers french doors that lead to the backyard a beautiful en-suite with custom shower free standing tub and beautiful his and hers vanity.This home offers it all. Great family home.