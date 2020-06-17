11819 6th St.

Amenities

Very cute and affordable 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home on a large lot in Hesperia. This property is conveniently located near many shopping centers and is a short drive to the freeway, making it commuter friendly.



Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room with a decorative pot belly stove. The high ceilings and natural light give the home a very open feel. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with beautiful granite counter tops, white appliances, and wood cabinets. The hallway has additional storage. The three bedrooms are all great sized and come with plenty of closet space. The two hall bedrooms come with brand new laminate flooring.



This home comes equipped with both central air and a swamp cooler. The backyard is very large and fully fenced. There is a small fire pit area, perfect to utilize on those cool winter evenings. Large garage with laundry hook-ups and additional storage space. This property is a definite must see; do not miss out!



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



