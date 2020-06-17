All apartments in Hesperia
Find more places like 11819 6th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hesperia, CA
/
11819 6th St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

11819 6th St.

11819 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hesperia
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11819 6th Ave, Hesperia, CA 92345

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Very cute and affordable 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home on a large lot in Hesperia. This property is conveniently located near many shopping centers and is a short drive to the freeway, making it commuter friendly.

Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room with a decorative pot belly stove. The high ceilings and natural light give the home a very open feel. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with beautiful granite counter tops, white appliances, and wood cabinets. The hallway has additional storage. The three bedrooms are all great sized and come with plenty of closet space. The two hall bedrooms come with brand new laminate flooring.

This home comes equipped with both central air and a swamp cooler. The backyard is very large and fully fenced. There is a small fire pit area, perfect to utilize on those cool winter evenings. Large garage with laundry hook-ups and additional storage space. This property is a definite must see; do not miss out!

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
12555-A Mariposa Rd.
Victorville, CA 92395

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11819 6th St. have any available units?
11819 6th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hesperia, CA.
What amenities does 11819 6th St. have?
Some of 11819 6th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11819 6th St. currently offering any rent specials?
11819 6th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11819 6th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11819 6th St. is pet friendly.
Does 11819 6th St. offer parking?
Yes, 11819 6th St. does offer parking.
Does 11819 6th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11819 6th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11819 6th St. have a pool?
No, 11819 6th St. does not have a pool.
Does 11819 6th St. have accessible units?
No, 11819 6th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11819 6th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11819 6th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11819 6th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11819 6th St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hesperia 2 BedroomsHesperia 3 Bedrooms
Hesperia Apartments with BalconyHesperia Apartments with Parking
Hesperia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Moreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA
Walnut, CACoto de Caza, CABanning, CACrestline, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside