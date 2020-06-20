All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

909 17th St 1/2

909 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 17th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 1/2 Available 07/20/20 1BR Beach Cottage - Property Id: 71483

Super cute 1BR/1BA beach cottage in the perfect Hermosa Hills location. Only a couple blocks to Pier Ave; easy walk to the beach. But just far enough away to be out of the downtown traffic and noise. Spacious sunny living area and nice bedroom with large closet. Hardwood flooring throughout, LED light fixtures, and wooden blinds on all windows. Outdoor deck with ocean view, small side yard and garden in the back. Darling!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71483
Property Id 71483

(RLNE5816378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 17th St 1/2 have any available units?
909 17th St 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 17th St 1/2 have?
Some of 909 17th St 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 17th St 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
909 17th St 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 17th St 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 909 17th St 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 909 17th St 1/2 offer parking?
No, 909 17th St 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 909 17th St 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 17th St 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 17th St 1/2 have a pool?
No, 909 17th St 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 909 17th St 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 909 17th St 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 909 17th St 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 17th St 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
