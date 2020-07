Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

** Sharp Hermosa Beach townhome just a short walk (or bike) from the Beach ** Landlord had the townhome fully cleaned on 6/25/2020 ** Lower level living room opens to a fenced patio ** Six steps up to the dining room, kitchen, laundry room level ** Upper level offers 2 bedrooms one with a full-wall wardrobe ** There is a "Jack-and-Jill" bath set-up on this level ** Large, double attached garage with direct access to the townhome also offers a very large storage area ** Available 7/1/2020. **