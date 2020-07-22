All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:10 AM

1510 Monterey Boulevard B

1510 Monterey Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Monterey Boulevard, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is an exceptional value for Hermosa Beach. All utilities are included! This home features a cozy open concept living area and full kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The bedroom houses a deep closet providing an abundance of storage and an air conditioning unit. The spacious front deck is perfect for outdoor relaxation while taking in the ocean breezes. 1 car off street parking. Just a quick walk to beach life on the Strand and less than a block from Pier Avenue's world class shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Monterey Boulevard B have any available units?
1510 Monterey Boulevard B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Monterey Boulevard B have?
Some of 1510 Monterey Boulevard B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Monterey Boulevard B currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Monterey Boulevard B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Monterey Boulevard B pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Monterey Boulevard B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1510 Monterey Boulevard B offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Monterey Boulevard B offers parking.
Does 1510 Monterey Boulevard B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Monterey Boulevard B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Monterey Boulevard B have a pool?
No, 1510 Monterey Boulevard B does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Monterey Boulevard B have accessible units?
No, 1510 Monterey Boulevard B does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Monterey Boulevard B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Monterey Boulevard B has units with dishwashers.
