1510 Monterey Boulevard B

This one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is an exceptional value for Hermosa Beach. All utilities are included! This home features a cozy open concept living area and full kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The bedroom houses a deep closet providing an abundance of storage and an air conditioning unit. The spacious front deck is perfect for outdoor relaxation while taking in the ocean breezes. 1 car off street parking. Just a quick walk to beach life on the Strand and less than a block from Pier Avenue's world class shopping, dining, and entertainment.