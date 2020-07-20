All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach, CA
101 16th Street
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

101 16th Street

101 16th Street · No Longer Available
Hermosa Beach
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Gym
Location

101 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
Located in the heart of Hermosa Beach, just one block to Hermosa Strand/beach and a short walk to restaurants, entertainment and shops, experience coastal living at its finest! Just in time to experience the summer this close to the sand and surf, this elegant, 2-level, remodeled vintage beach home is seamlessly laid out and features solar power and beamed, over-sized balconies/decks. Located on a Southwest-facing corner lot, this home sits high above Hermosa Avenue, optimizing natural sunlight. Over 1,000 sq ft of decks, one with a jetted spa, are perfect for in/outdoor enjoyment! This open and airy home is appointed with a beautifully remodeled kitchen & wetbar, with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, wine refrigerator, beverage drawers, 6-burner stove, rich wood & stone floors, tankless water heater, security cameras and monitors, original fireplace, surround sound, and a 280 sq ft theatre room downstairs (not counted in sq ft). Ample parking for yourself and guests with a total of 5 dedicated spaces, not found this close to the beach! All utilities included, see remarks. Perfect family home with award-winning Hermosa and Manhattan Beach schools! Short Term Lease Available at a negotiated rate. List price is for 12 month lease. Available May 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 16th Street have any available units?
101 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 16th Street have?
Some of 101 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 101 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 16th Street offers parking.
Does 101 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 16th Street have a pool?
No, 101 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 101 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
