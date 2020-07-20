101 16th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub media room

Located in the heart of Hermosa Beach, just one block to Hermosa Strand/beach and a short walk to restaurants, entertainment and shops, experience coastal living at its finest! Just in time to experience the summer this close to the sand and surf, this elegant, 2-level, remodeled vintage beach home is seamlessly laid out and features solar power and beamed, over-sized balconies/decks. Located on a Southwest-facing corner lot, this home sits high above Hermosa Avenue, optimizing natural sunlight. Over 1,000 sq ft of decks, one with a jetted spa, are perfect for in/outdoor enjoyment! This open and airy home is appointed with a beautifully remodeled kitchen & wetbar, with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, wine refrigerator, beverage drawers, 6-burner stove, rich wood & stone floors, tankless water heater, security cameras and monitors, original fireplace, surround sound, and a 280 sq ft theatre room downstairs (not counted in sq ft). Ample parking for yourself and guests with a total of 5 dedicated spaces, not found this close to the beach! All utilities included, see remarks. Perfect family home with award-winning Hermosa and Manhattan Beach schools! Short Term Lease Available at a negotiated rate. List price is for 12 month lease. Available May 1, 2019.