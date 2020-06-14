93 Apartments for rent in Hercules, CA with hardwood floors
The city of Hercules, California, was originally built up around the California Powder Works plant. The city was named after the company's most successful product, Hercules dynamite. You can expect to have a blast here, and not the explosive kind.
As part of the San Francisco Bay Area, you can expect a great quality of life in Hercules, California. If the gorgeous weather isn't enough for you, you'll always be able to find something to entertain yourself, from joining the historical society to strolling in one of the city's 11 stunning parks. Anyone who wants a greater choice of amenities may be pleased to know the city's only around 10 miles away from the center of Berkeley, California. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hercules renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.