Hercules, CA
1115 Earnest St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

1115 Earnest St

1115 Earnest Avenue · (510) 219-0802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1115 Earnest Avenue, Hercules, CA 94547
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2029 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Marcus Hom - Agt: 510-2190802 - COMING IN HOT!***STYLISH-CHIC-VERSATILE 4-BR Craftsman home in coveted Promenade Hercules Waterfront is chalk full of custom updates, accessories, is technology-friendly and space-efficient! Features rare Master Suite/Bath PLUS another 1-BED (Office or Media Room) and Full Bath on the 1ST Floor! Open-concept layout Kitchen/Nook flows nicely into the spacious Dining/Family area. Secluded Master Suite has large Bath and Walk-In Closet. Upstairs gives you an open LOFT/Study, 2 more Bedrooms and another Full Bath. Outside, a generously sized Front Sitting Porch is complimented by a resort-inspired multi-level Backyard including a large Cabana Canopy and Built-in Gas BBQ station! Aesthetically pleasing walk-oriented neighborhood has 2 popular restaurants, many new parks and bayside walking trails. Brand-New SAFEWAY store being built nearby! The PERFECT home for our current times - put this one at the TIPPY-TOP of your Must-See List!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Earnest St have any available units?
1115 Earnest St has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1115 Earnest St have?
Some of 1115 Earnest St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Earnest St currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Earnest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Earnest St pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Earnest St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hercules.
Does 1115 Earnest St offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Earnest St offers parking.
Does 1115 Earnest St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Earnest St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Earnest St have a pool?
No, 1115 Earnest St does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Earnest St have accessible units?
No, 1115 Earnest St does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Earnest St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Earnest St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Earnest St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Earnest St does not have units with air conditioning.
