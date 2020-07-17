1115 Earnest St

Amenities

Marcus Hom - Agt: 510-2190802 - COMING IN HOT!***STYLISH-CHIC-VERSATILE 4-BR Craftsman home in coveted Promenade Hercules Waterfront is chalk full of custom updates, accessories, is technology-friendly and space-efficient! Features rare Master Suite/Bath PLUS another 1-BED (Office or Media Room) and Full Bath on the 1ST Floor! Open-concept layout Kitchen/Nook flows nicely into the spacious Dining/Family area. Secluded Master Suite has large Bath and Walk-In Closet. Upstairs gives you an open LOFT/Study, 2 more Bedrooms and another Full Bath. Outside, a generously sized Front Sitting Porch is complimented by a resort-inspired multi-level Backyard including a large Cabana Canopy and Built-in Gas BBQ station! Aesthetically pleasing walk-oriented neighborhood has 2 popular restaurants, many new parks and bayside walking trails. Brand-New SAFEWAY store being built nearby! The PERFECT home for our current times - put this one at the TIPPY-TOP of your Must-See List!