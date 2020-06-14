/
1 bedroom apartments
69 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hercules, CA
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
779 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,736
811 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
The Waterfront
1 Unit Available
1099 Promenade St
1099 Promenade Street, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
640 sqft
The Promenade Community established in 2003, a dynamic waterfront Old Victorian Style Neighborhood. Corner Lot, Upper One bedroom In-Law unit over the garage. Lovely outside living space dedicated to your area.
Bay Pointe
1 Unit Available
408 Lighthouse Ct
408 Lighthouse Court, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
812 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 12/14 FROM 3PM TO 5 PM.
Results within 1 mile of Hercules
Bay Side
5 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
683 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Bay Side
1 Unit Available
1578 San Pablo Avenue
1578 San Pablo Avenue, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
441 sqft
1BR/1BA, upstairs end unit, recently and completely remodeled, in impeccably maintained 4-plex. Upper-left in front exterior photo. Great Pinole location. Walk to markets and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Hercules
Fairmede-Hilltop
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
13 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
804 sqft
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
7 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
667 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
22 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
693 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Glen Cove
11 Units Available
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Saint Vincent's Hill
1 Unit Available
810 Butte Street
810 Butte Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
This gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring throughout, spacious bathroom and dual pane windows.Onsite laundry and security system included.
1 Unit Available
5290 San Pablo Dam Rd. #13
5290 San Pablo Dam Road, El Sobrante, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
5290 San Pablo Dam Rd. #13 El Sobrante, CA 94803 - One bedroom, one bath downstairs condo. Stove/oven & refrigerator. Garbage disposal. Fresh paint. Laminate flooring. One covered parking space. Community pool & coin-operated laundry. No pets.
1 Unit Available
632 Vallejo Street
632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189 Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat.
1 Unit Available
44 Woodrow Ave. #A
44 Woodrow Avenue, Solano County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
One Bedroom Available close to I-80 and 780 entrance! - One Bedroom / One Bath unit available for rent NOW! Newly remodeled interior is crisp and clean throughout and ready for you to move in.
1 Unit Available
236 West H Street
236 W H St, Benicia, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1148 sqft
Downtown Benicia Home - Estey Real Estate and Property Management presents this single family 1 bedroom and 1 bath residence. Front porch enters into classic features of this time period. High ceilings throughout home.
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
13700 San Pablo
13700 San Pablo Avenue, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
741 sqft
Alice Chen Lu - Agt: 510-685-0505 - Email: lu.alicechen@outlook.comPhone: 510-685-0505About 13700 San Pablo Ave San Pablo, CA 94806Renovated 741-sq.
1 Unit Available
1450 Tuolumne Street
1450 Tuolumne Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
350 sqft
One room for rent on a monthly basis. Private bathroom accessible from bedroom. Shard kitchen. Bus stop within one minute of the property.
Results within 10 miles of Hercules
6 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
605 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,503
801 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Gregory Gardens
19 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Downtown Berkeley
20 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
