750 Colorado Dr..

Lovely two story home with great upgrades. Upgrades include granite counter tops, custom tile flooring, laminate flooring, and light fixtures. This home has a large living room and dining area combo next to the kitchen with tall two story ceilings and modern light fixtures. the kitchen has granite counter top, recess lighting, and a breakfast bar. The family room has a cozy fireplace and new carpet. Upstairs there are two good sized rooms with laminate flooring, and a large hall bathroom with a bath/ shower combo. The master has an on suite bathroom with tile flooring, a soaking tub, and standing shower, along with a walk-in closet. There is a large laundry room with cabinet storage downstairs and a three car garage. This home can come with gardening services for a price of $1850.00 a month. Pets will be allowed with a deposit, but no aggressive breeds allowed. A one year lease is required.