Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This SENIOR home when you walk up to it is completely rocked and low maintenance. Walk into the home and you enter into a freshly painted home with a large living room with a gas burning fireplace. The kitchen is open with with multiple cabinets, a gorgeous bay window above the kitchen sink where you can hang plants, or dry dishes. The kitchen also includes a nook for those morning coffees. The master bedroom is large and includes a patio door out to the backyard and a walk in closet. The guest bedroom is of decent size and is across the way from the hall bathroom. The hall bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with a single sink counter top. The master bathroom includes a walk in shower with a double sink vanity. The backyard includes a large cemented and covered patio which is also rocked with a few bushes and trees.