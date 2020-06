Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Must be at least 55 years old! Clean 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Valle Hermosa Senior Community. One car attached garage with automatic opener. Covered patio and storage shed. Low maintenance landscaping, fenced rear yard. Kitchen has laundry hookups and direct access to garage. Two nice sized bedrooms, one with slider to full length covered patio. Ceiling fans in living room , bedroom and dining area. New rear fence and water heater. Non Smoker! Tenant pays all utilities. Renewable one year lease. Will consider small dog with additional $250. pet deposit. First & last months rent plus Security Deposit. Must submit current credit report. Must abide by the Valle Hermosa Rules and Regulations. NO Children! Age verification is strictly enforced. If you plan on sneaking your underaged children in spare yourself the headache and expense of moving again. It is NOT acceptable. Hud-Vash vouchers accepted.