5545 Palm Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Welcome home to The Terraces, a fully detached, single family home located within the 360 South Bay Community. A unique floor plan geared towards today’s modern living, featuring 2 different living areas, with all bedrooms on the same level and fantastic outdoor living space! As you enter the home, you are welcomed by an open concept kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, large triangular island and a small side patio perfect for grilling. On the second floor, the Master bedroom is complete with en-suite bath and the guest bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom, ideal for siblings or roommates. The third floor of the home showcases a huge rooftop patio and media room that provides a spacious and impressive entertaining spot for your guests. Direct access side by side garage. Don't want to get back into your car? Take a short walk down the street to the resort-like recreation center with three pools, private cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness center, paddle tennis, sports court, meditation garden, green space and two dog parks. Three community rooms with large screen TV’s, a wet bar, game tables and wine tasting room. This beautifully landscaped, sophisticated gated property offers everything you need to enjoy the Southern California lifestyle and only minutes to Manhattan Beach and LAX. Home located within the distinguished Wiseburn School District.