Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

5545 Palm Drive

5545 Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5545 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome home to The Terraces, a fully detached, single family home located within the 360 South Bay Community. A unique floor plan geared towards today’s modern living, featuring 2 different living areas, with all bedrooms on the same level and fantastic outdoor living space! As you enter the home, you are welcomed by an open concept kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, large triangular island and a small side patio perfect for grilling. On the second floor, the Master bedroom is complete with en-suite bath and the guest bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom, ideal for siblings or roommates. The third floor of the home showcases a huge rooftop patio and media room that provides a spacious and impressive entertaining spot for your guests. Direct access side by side garage. Don't want to get back into your car? Take a short walk down the street to the resort-like recreation center with three pools, private cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness center, paddle tennis, sports court, meditation garden, green space and two dog parks. Three community rooms with large screen TV’s, a wet bar, game tables and wine tasting room. This beautifully landscaped, sophisticated gated property offers everything you need to enjoy the Southern California lifestyle and only minutes to Manhattan Beach and LAX. Home located within the distinguished Wiseburn School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 Palm Drive have any available units?
5545 Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5545 Palm Drive have?
Some of 5545 Palm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5545 Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5545 Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5545 Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5545 Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5545 Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 5545 Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5545 Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5545 Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 5545 Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 5545 Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5545 Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5545 Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.
