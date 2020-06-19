5545 Ocean #104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court bocce court business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage tennis court

'360 at Southbay' Townhome in Hawthorne! - This private and quiet beautiful townhome is located in the award-winning ThreeSixty at South Bay community. This two-bedroom/two and one-half bath unit has a two car garage. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The laundry room is equipped with a washer and dryer. The home also has a NEST, central heat/air conditioning, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, waterless tank heater, and a private patio area. Lease is offered on a 12-month term. Utilities are not included in rent. NO pets allowed!



Enjoy resort like amenities with 3 community pools and cabanas, fitness center, whirlpool, basketball court (where you can also enjoy paddle tennis) and a bocce court. The entertainment complex also has a billiards lounge, barbecue catering kitchen, and entertainment area with fireplace. This community is only minutes from LAX, Manhattan Beach and El Segundo shopping, retail centers, tech & aerospace business centers and the 405 and 105 Freeways. It is also part of the praised Wiseburn School District.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726584)