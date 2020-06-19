All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5545 Ocean #104

5545 Ocean · (310) 362-4652
Location

5545 Ocean, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5545 Ocean #104 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
'360 at Southbay' Townhome in Hawthorne! - This private and quiet beautiful townhome is located in the award-winning ThreeSixty at South Bay community. This two-bedroom/two and one-half bath unit has a two car garage. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The laundry room is equipped with a washer and dryer. The home also has a NEST, central heat/air conditioning, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, waterless tank heater, and a private patio area. Lease is offered on a 12-month term. Utilities are not included in rent. NO pets allowed!

Enjoy resort like amenities with 3 community pools and cabanas, fitness center, whirlpool, basketball court (where you can also enjoy paddle tennis) and a bocce court. The entertainment complex also has a billiards lounge, barbecue catering kitchen, and entertainment area with fireplace. This community is only minutes from LAX, Manhattan Beach and El Segundo shopping, retail centers, tech & aerospace business centers and the 405 and 105 Freeways. It is also part of the praised Wiseburn School District.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 Ocean #104 have any available units?
5545 Ocean #104 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5545 Ocean #104 have?
Some of 5545 Ocean #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5545 Ocean #104 currently offering any rent specials?
5545 Ocean #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 Ocean #104 pet-friendly?
No, 5545 Ocean #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5545 Ocean #104 offer parking?
Yes, 5545 Ocean #104 does offer parking.
Does 5545 Ocean #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5545 Ocean #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 Ocean #104 have a pool?
Yes, 5545 Ocean #104 has a pool.
Does 5545 Ocean #104 have accessible units?
No, 5545 Ocean #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 5545 Ocean #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5545 Ocean #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
