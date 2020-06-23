5515 Palm Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Introducing this fully detached Terrace unit which feels like a single-family within the Three Sixty South Bay Community. This unique floor plan features the bedrooms all on the same level and two different living spaces and two different outdoor spaces. The open floor plan begins with the kitchen with a center island that everyone will gather around and suited for entertaining. The living room is perfectly placed nearby along with a dining area and a powder room. The patio is a wonderful space for enjoying the sunshine while you sip your morning coffee. The second level features a master suite with a large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and an ensuite designed for your own personal spa day. The other 2 bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom. The laundry room is also conveniently located on this floor along with some built-in shelving for storage. The upper level will make your jaw drop with a large media room with built-in cabinets, a bar for entertaining at parties and a perfect spot for movie night. The oversized rooftop patio just outside is designed for hanging out around a fire pit and star gazing or simply dining al fresco. The two-car garage has direct access and has some built-in storage. Don’t miss the resort-like amenities this wonderful community has to offer including three pools, private cabanas, a fitness center, sports court, meditation garden and a dog park. This is beach city living at it’s finest coupled with the Wiseburn Schools.