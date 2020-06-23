All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

5515 Palm Drive

5515 Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Introducing this fully detached Terrace unit which feels like a single-family within the Three Sixty South Bay Community. This unique floor plan features the bedrooms all on the same level and two different living spaces and two different outdoor spaces. The open floor plan begins with the kitchen with a center island that everyone will gather around and suited for entertaining. The living room is perfectly placed nearby along with a dining area and a powder room. The patio is a wonderful space for enjoying the sunshine while you sip your morning coffee. The second level features a master suite with a large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and an ensuite designed for your own personal spa day. The other 2 bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom. The laundry room is also conveniently located on this floor along with some built-in shelving for storage. The upper level will make your jaw drop with a large media room with built-in cabinets, a bar for entertaining at parties and a perfect spot for movie night. The oversized rooftop patio just outside is designed for hanging out around a fire pit and star gazing or simply dining al fresco. The two-car garage has direct access and has some built-in storage. Don’t miss the resort-like amenities this wonderful community has to offer including three pools, private cabanas, a fitness center, sports court, meditation garden and a dog park. This is beach city living at it’s finest coupled with the Wiseburn Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Palm Drive have any available units?
5515 Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 Palm Drive have?
Some of 5515 Palm Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5515 Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 5515 Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5515 Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 5515 Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 5515 Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.

