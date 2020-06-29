5504 Wiseburn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

**RENT REDUCED**CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING HOLLYGLEN - GARDENER -PET FRIENDLY! - MANHATTAN BEACH ADJACENT! CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING !Single Family Home 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths In Hollyglen Neighborhood Adjacent to Manhattan Beach! Near Major Freeways, Airport, Aerospace, Space X and Pristine Beaches. Tastefully Remodeled Home W/ Open Concept Kitchen. Laminate Wood Flooring and Tile Flooring. Large Master Bedroom W/ On Suite Master Bath and Huge Walk In Closet- Custom Blinds- Built In Appliances- Stove- Oven,-Washer & Dryer-Refrigerator. Granite Counter Tops W/ High Backsplash. Lovely Manicured Front and Backyard W/ Patio For Entertaining. Small Pet May Be Considered With Additional Deposit. Gardener Provided. For Additional Showings please call 310-219-3840. ** Open House Showings WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY FROM 4:00pm - 5:00PM**. OR BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS LOVELY HOLLYGLEN HOME AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.



