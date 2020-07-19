All apartments in Hawthorne
5440 Pacific Terrace

5440 Pacific Ter · No Longer Available
Location

5440 Pacific Ter, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This is a must see in South Bays newest gated community! High end, unique, tri-level 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome located within the amazing gated community 360 at South Bay! Luxurious and lavish living at its best. Open floor plan with large living room, beautiful tiled floors through out the living room and main level. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and dark finished cabinets. The upstairs Master Suite has a walk-in closet. Master bath has separate bath tub, shower, and dual sinks. Spacious outdoor patio at front entrance and 2 car private garage. Many amenities are centrally located in the community! Lounge pool, lap pool, huge jacuzzi, and cabanas. State of the art fitness center, top of the line basketball and tennis court, outdoor fireplace, outdoor fire pits, BBQs and lounge area. Pool tables, flat screens, game room and community club house with kitchen. Great kids playground and dog-friendly parks. Centrally located, close to fwy, and minutes from beaches and shopping. Resort style living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Pacific Terrace have any available units?
5440 Pacific Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5440 Pacific Terrace have?
Some of 5440 Pacific Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 Pacific Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Pacific Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Pacific Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5440 Pacific Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5440 Pacific Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5440 Pacific Terrace offers parking.
Does 5440 Pacific Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 Pacific Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Pacific Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5440 Pacific Terrace has a pool.
Does 5440 Pacific Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5440 Pacific Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Pacific Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5440 Pacific Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
