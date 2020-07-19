5440 Pacific Terrace

Amenities

This is a must see in South Bays newest gated community! High end, unique, tri-level 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome located within the amazing gated community 360 at South Bay! Luxurious and lavish living at its best. Open floor plan with large living room, beautiful tiled floors through out the living room and main level. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and dark finished cabinets. The upstairs Master Suite has a walk-in closet. Master bath has separate bath tub, shower, and dual sinks. Spacious outdoor patio at front entrance and 2 car private garage. Many amenities are centrally located in the community! Lounge pool, lap pool, huge jacuzzi, and cabanas. State of the art fitness center, top of the line basketball and tennis court, outdoor fireplace, outdoor fire pits, BBQs and lounge area. Pool tables, flat screens, game room and community club house with kitchen. Great kids playground and dog-friendly parks. Centrally located, close to fwy, and minutes from beaches and shopping. Resort style living at its best!