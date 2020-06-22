5429 Strand

Amenities

Beautiful townhome in South Bay's premier gated resort-like community. This three-level home offers updated stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, tons of storage space, and a spacious deck. The main level includes the kitchen, dining area, laundry closet, and a large bedroom and bathroom. There are two master suites upstairs and downstairs with large closets, and 2 parking spaces in the garage. This townhome is an end-unit across from the pool, and is "Row" style that offers direct access to the downstairs bedroom/bathroom from the street level. Enjoy a Four Seasons lifestyle every day, with multiple pools, a fire pit and entertainment area, fitness center, sports court, dog park, clubhouse, lounge and wine rooms!