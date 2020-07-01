All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated January 27 2020 at 1:16 AM

5403 W 149th Place

5403 W 149th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5403 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Manhattan Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Live at one of the most sought-after Beach City area locations, Fusion @ South Bay! Well-appointed, functional E floorplan 2 bed, 2½ bath Townhome, with Signature High Ceilings and room to move! Fall in love with the open-flow Living and Dining Area, entertainment center nook, and Open Kitchen, beautifully enhanced with Black Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, plus ample White Cabinetry. Entertain and relax on the generous Private Patio, with effortless access from the Living Area, ideal for locating the BBQ! Convenient Guest Powder Room completes the entry level. Upstairs finds newer carpet throughout, a good-sized Master Bedroom, with Glass-Walled shower and Double Vanity. Second Bedroom also with Full Bath. The connecting hallway landing space features a tastefully closeted Laundry Area. Direct Access 2 car Garage on the lower level with Large Storage Area! Manhattan and Redondo Beach adjacent. Easy access to Freeways, Metro, Shops, Trader Joe's, Bristol Farms, The Point and Multiple Restaurants. You’ll appreciate the entire Gated Access Neighborhood, Palm-Fringed Community Pool, Spa, Lush Walk-Path, Exercise Stations, Basketball Half-Court, Tot-Park and so much more! What are you waiting for ... Come Home to Fusion!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 W 149th Place have any available units?
5403 W 149th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5403 W 149th Place have?
Some of 5403 W 149th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 W 149th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5403 W 149th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 W 149th Place pet-friendly?
No, 5403 W 149th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5403 W 149th Place offer parking?
Yes, 5403 W 149th Place offers parking.
Does 5403 W 149th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 W 149th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 W 149th Place have a pool?
Yes, 5403 W 149th Place has a pool.
Does 5403 W 149th Place have accessible units?
No, 5403 W 149th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 W 149th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5403 W 149th Place has units with dishwashers.

