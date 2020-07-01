5403 W 149th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Live at one of the most sought-after Beach City area locations, Fusion @ South Bay! Well-appointed, functional E floorplan 2 bed, 2½ bath Townhome, with Signature High Ceilings and room to move! Fall in love with the open-flow Living and Dining Area, entertainment center nook, and Open Kitchen, beautifully enhanced with Black Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, plus ample White Cabinetry. Entertain and relax on the generous Private Patio, with effortless access from the Living Area, ideal for locating the BBQ! Convenient Guest Powder Room completes the entry level. Upstairs finds newer carpet throughout, a good-sized Master Bedroom, with Glass-Walled shower and Double Vanity. Second Bedroom also with Full Bath. The connecting hallway landing space features a tastefully closeted Laundry Area. Direct Access 2 car Garage on the lower level with Large Storage Area! Manhattan and Redondo Beach adjacent. Easy access to Freeways, Metro, Shops, Trader Joe's, Bristol Farms, The Point and Multiple Restaurants. You’ll appreciate the entire Gated Access Neighborhood, Palm-Fringed Community Pool, Spa, Lush Walk-Path, Exercise Stations, Basketball Half-Court, Tot-Park and so much more! What are you waiting for ... Come Home to Fusion!