5302 137th St

Amenities
Very quant home in the HollyGlen Section of Hawthorne. It is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house with an exposed brick fire place and is naturally well-lit. The house is close to the Metro, Space X, LAX, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach and a 10 min bike ride to the beach. Our home will come somewhat furnished (media unit, dinning room table and chairs, new stainless appliances (unfortunately no dishwasher), and a bed in the master bedroom). Please not pets allowed.
Rent is $2500.00/mo, $6000.00 security deposit. Cable, electric, heat, gas, internet and water are included. Please call Ashley at 818-645-7763. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.