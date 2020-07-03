5302 137th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

Very quant home in the HollyGlen Section of Hawthorne. It is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house with an exposed brick fire place and is naturally well-lit. The house is close to the Metro, Space X, LAX, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach and a 10 min bike ride to the beach. Our home will come somewhat furnished (media unit, dinning room table and chairs, new stainless appliances (unfortunately no dishwasher), and a bed in the master bedroom). Please not pets allowed.

Rent is $2500.00/mo, $6000.00 security deposit. Cable, electric, heat, gas, internet and water are included. Please call Ashley at 818-645-7763. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.