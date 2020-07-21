All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 4453 West 129th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
4453 West 129th Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

4453 West 129th Street

4453 West 129th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4453 West 129th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Ramona

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Downstairs Unit
- Stove & range hood
- Double-pane windows
- A/C Units in Bedrooms
- Fresh paint throughout
- Mini-blinds throughout
- Luxury vinyl plank flooring in common areas
- Carpet flooring in bedrooms
- Garage spot in the rear of the building
- No Pets
- Utilities Included: Water & Trash
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4453 West 129th Street have any available units?
4453 West 129th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4453 West 129th Street have?
Some of 4453 West 129th Street's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4453 West 129th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4453 West 129th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4453 West 129th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4453 West 129th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4453 West 129th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4453 West 129th Street offers parking.
Does 4453 West 129th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4453 West 129th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4453 West 129th Street have a pool?
No, 4453 West 129th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4453 West 129th Street have accessible units?
No, 4453 West 129th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4453 West 129th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4453 West 129th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHawthorne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hawthorne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHawthorne Apartments with Parking
Hawthorne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles