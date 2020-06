Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed 2 bath 2 car gar apt in Hawthorne by Spacex - Property Id: 143808



New flooring throughout, stylish color palette, all new appliances (washer and dryer, refrigerator, range, microwave) included with rent. Pet friendly with deposit.

Near SpaceX, not far from Manhattan Beach, close to New Stadium at Inglewood. Available September 1st

