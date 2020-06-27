All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 4015 W 133rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
4015 W 133rd Street
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

4015 W 133rd Street

4015 West 133rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4015 West 133rd Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful and spacious 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in gated community. Chef's dream kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, top of the line appliances and beautiful back-splash open to dining and living room. Cozy living room with fireplace, high ceilings and windows for natural sunlight. 1 bedroom and bath on the main level and 2 bedrooms on the second level including the large master suite with extra closet space and en suite master bath with shower and jacuzzi tub. Extra large garage with room for storage. Bonus room attached to garage perfect for an office, gym, man cave or game room. Rear and private deck with plenty of shade and room for a nice BBQ set-up. Conveniently located close to dining, shopping, freeways, Space-X, airport + more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 W 133rd Street have any available units?
4015 W 133rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 W 133rd Street have?
Some of 4015 W 133rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 W 133rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4015 W 133rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 W 133rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4015 W 133rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4015 W 133rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4015 W 133rd Street offers parking.
Does 4015 W 133rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 W 133rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 W 133rd Street have a pool?
No, 4015 W 133rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4015 W 133rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4015 W 133rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 W 133rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 W 133rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4829 W 120th St
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles