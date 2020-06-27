4015 W 133rd Street

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in gated community. Chef's dream kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, top of the line appliances and beautiful back-splash open to dining and living room. Cozy living room with fireplace, high ceilings and windows for natural sunlight. 1 bedroom and bath on the main level and 2 bedrooms on the second level including the large master suite with extra closet space and en suite master bath with shower and jacuzzi tub. Extra large garage with room for storage. Bonus room attached to garage perfect for an office, gym, man cave or game room. Rear and private deck with plenty of shade and room for a nice BBQ set-up. Conveniently located close to dining, shopping, freeways, Space-X, airport + more.