14464 Cottage Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Available 05/01/19 Furnished room and private bathroom - Property Id: 105613



Furnished bedroom with private bath a large closet and lots of storage, secluded at the end of a hallway, in a newly remodeled and decorated home with laundry facilities, in a gated community. Close to the bus line, shopping, El Camino College, and the 405, the 110, the 105, and the 91 freeways.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105613

Property Id 105613



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4771943)