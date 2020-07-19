All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

14464 Cottage Ln

14464 Cottage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14464 Cottage Lane, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Bodger Park - El Camino Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 05/01/19 Furnished room and private bathroom - Property Id: 105613

Furnished bedroom with private bath a large closet and lots of storage, secluded at the end of a hallway, in a newly remodeled and decorated home with laundry facilities, in a gated community. Close to the bus line, shopping, El Camino College, and the 405, the 110, the 105, and the 91 freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105613
Property Id 105613

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4771943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14464 Cottage Ln have any available units?
14464 Cottage Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 14464 Cottage Ln have?
Some of 14464 Cottage Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14464 Cottage Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14464 Cottage Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14464 Cottage Ln pet-friendly?
No, 14464 Cottage Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 14464 Cottage Ln offer parking?
No, 14464 Cottage Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14464 Cottage Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14464 Cottage Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14464 Cottage Ln have a pool?
No, 14464 Cottage Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14464 Cottage Ln have accessible units?
No, 14464 Cottage Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14464 Cottage Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14464 Cottage Ln has units with dishwashers.
