14030 Lemoli Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43b0f3b067 ---- Nice clean corner unit with open floor layout. Unit has been upgraded with new carpt in bedroom, luxurious vinyl plank throughout, fresh paint, and other nice fixtures such as ceiling fan, mirrored closet doors, shower doors, lights, 2" horinzontal blinds, and stainless steel range stove/oven. Unit has lots of natural light and storage throughout. Reserved garage parking included. Call or make an online appointment today! Sorry, no pets. www.jamico.com Enjoy our gated and professionally managed building, laundry facilities on-site, sparkling pool to enjoy on a hot day, and free hot water included! Centrally located near 105 & 405 freeways, Space-X, shopping, and restaurants. 2 Inch Horizontal Blinds 4 Inch Base Boards Gardener Gated Community Hot Water Paid Laundry New Carpet Pool Range Recently Remodeled Shower Doors Vinyl Planks Vinyl Sheet Floors Water Water & Trash