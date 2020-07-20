All apartments in Hawthorne
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
13967 LEMOLI AVE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

13967 LEMOLI AVE

13967 Lemoli Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13967 Lemoli Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

13967 LEMOLI AVE Available 05/31/19 Wow! Beautiful Remodeled 3bd/3ba Town Home in a quiet and Beautiful Secured Community in Hawthorne ! A MUST See! - This Beautiful 3bd/3ba Townhouse is located in a great area in Hawthorne. Very sloe to schools, restaurants and parks. This amazing community.

Recently Remodeled; Upgrades include:

* Newly painted interior
* All new flooring
* Private Balcony
* Community Pool
* 2 Car garage in a gated/secured community
* Utilities not included

Security Deposit : $1,500.00 with excellent credit (700 or above FICO score)
Pet Deposit: $500.00 deposit
Contact: Giovanni (323) 377-6907
Email: OM@nsicorp.net
We look forward to meeting you!

(RLNE4904425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13967 LEMOLI AVE have any available units?
13967 LEMOLI AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 13967 LEMOLI AVE have?
Some of 13967 LEMOLI AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13967 LEMOLI AVE currently offering any rent specials?
13967 LEMOLI AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13967 LEMOLI AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13967 LEMOLI AVE is pet friendly.
Does 13967 LEMOLI AVE offer parking?
Yes, 13967 LEMOLI AVE offers parking.
Does 13967 LEMOLI AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13967 LEMOLI AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13967 LEMOLI AVE have a pool?
Yes, 13967 LEMOLI AVE has a pool.
Does 13967 LEMOLI AVE have accessible units?
No, 13967 LEMOLI AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13967 LEMOLI AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13967 LEMOLI AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
