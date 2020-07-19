13632 Kornblum Avenue

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b215f0d006 ----
Large unit with open floor plan, freshly painted, with luxury vinyl plank throughout and new carpet in the bedroom. This unit also includes a stainless steel stove, and has been recently upgraded with brushed nickel fixtures throughout including mirrored closet doors, and a ceiling fan in dining area.
www.Jamico.com
Enjoy our gated and professionally managed building, laundry facilities on-site, centrally located next to LAX and the 105 & 405 freeways.
2 Inch Horizontal Blinds
4 Inch Base Boards
Gardener
Gated Community
Large Bedrooms
Laundry
New Carpet
Range
Recently Remodeled
Vinyl Planks
Vinyl Sheet Floors
Water
Water & Trash