All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 13632 Kornblum Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
13632 Kornblum Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13632 Kornblum Avenue

13632 Kornblum Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13632 Kornblum Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b215f0d006 ----
Large unit with open floor plan, freshly painted, with luxury vinyl plank throughout and new carpet in the bedroom. This unit also includes a stainless steel stove, and has been recently upgraded with brushed nickel fixtures throughout including mirrored closet doors, and a ceiling fan in dining area.
www.Jamico.com

Enjoy our gated and professionally managed building, laundry facilities on-site, centrally located next to LAX and the 105 & 405 freeways.

2 Inch Horizontal Blinds
4 Inch Base Boards
Gardener
Gated Community
Large Bedrooms
Laundry
New Carpet
Range
Recently Remodeled
Vinyl Planks
Vinyl Sheet Floors
Water
Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13632 Kornblum Avenue have any available units?
13632 Kornblum Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 13632 Kornblum Avenue have?
Some of 13632 Kornblum Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13632 Kornblum Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13632 Kornblum Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13632 Kornblum Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13632 Kornblum Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 13632 Kornblum Avenue offer parking?
No, 13632 Kornblum Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13632 Kornblum Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13632 Kornblum Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13632 Kornblum Avenue have a pool?
No, 13632 Kornblum Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13632 Kornblum Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13632 Kornblum Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13632 Kornblum Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13632 Kornblum Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHawthorne Apartments with Parking
Hawthorne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles