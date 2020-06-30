All apartments in Hawthorne
13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2

13624 Cerise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13624 Cerise Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
business center
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
garage
WOW! Welcome home to this FULLY REMODELED 3 BD 1 BA home in Hawthorne! This private unit showcases BRAND NEW paint and BRAND NEW flooring throughout. The fully-equipped kitchen features all BRAND NEW stainless steel stove, bright cabinets with pull out shelving, and a sleek Quartz countertop. The bathroom is gleaming with new fixtures, new tiles, and a new vanity! Bedrooms features spacious closets and large windows for an abundance of natural light. Private 2-car garage. Washer and dryer hook-ups! Also enjoy a private backyard! Convenient to 105 FWY, 405 FWY, Bicentennial Park, Kornblum School, Costco Business Center, Space X, Hawthorne Airport, El Camino College, LA Southwest College, LAX, South Bay Galleria, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

