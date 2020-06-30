13624 Cerise Avenue 1/2

Amenities

WOW! Welcome home to this FULLY REMODELED 3 BD 1 BA home in Hawthorne! This private unit showcases BRAND NEW paint and BRAND NEW flooring throughout. The fully-equipped kitchen features all BRAND NEW stainless steel stove, bright cabinets with pull out shelving, and a sleek Quartz countertop. The bathroom is gleaming with new fixtures, new tiles, and a new vanity! Bedrooms features spacious closets and large windows for an abundance of natural light. Private 2-car garage. Washer and dryer hook-ups! Also enjoy a private backyard! Convenient to 105 FWY, 405 FWY, Bicentennial Park, Kornblum School, Costco Business Center, Space X, Hawthorne Airport, El Camino College, LA Southwest College, LAX, South Bay Galleria, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!