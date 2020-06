Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on a corner lot with large yard. The house has been newly painted and has hardwood floors throughout. A detached 2 car garage and gated driveway provide parking and storage space. Laundry hookups are located inside the house for your convenience. Located west of the 405, the house is located near Hollyglen park, Glasgow park trail, Raytheon, ArcLight Cinemas, and Hawthorne High School.