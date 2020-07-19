All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12920 Central Ave Unit 201

12920 Central Ave · No Longer Available
Location

12920 Central Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
tennis court
wine room
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Hawthorne | 12920 Central Ave Unit 201

Some highlights:
Newly constructed, fully furnished, modern 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with access to 2 pools, hot tub, basketball & tennis courts, fully equipped gym, outdoor grill, lounge, gardens, dog park, and playground just miles from the beach and LAX. Fully furnished and ready to move in with really large master bedroom, walk in closet, shower and bath tub with dual sink in master bathroom, king beds in master bedroom and guest room, dining table, living room couches & furniture, washer & dryer, large balcony to relax outdoors, and decorations - it s all setup for you to simply move in with only your clothes and baggage. Also has dedicated 2 car tandem garage, garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, oven, and central air conditioning/ heating.

This house is being offered for rental as fully furnished thus coming along with all beds, mattresses, dining table, living room couches & furniture - essentially ready to move in with only your clothes and baggage

Great location!
Located at the safe and prestigious ThreeSixtyatSouthBay gated community on Manhattan Beach/ El Segundo/ Hawthorne trisection close enough to a number of good schools, 405/105/110 freeways, restaurants and other amenities. Amenities include lap pool, resort pool, jacuzzi, fully equipped gym, community center, fuseball tables, barbecue grills, outdoor fireplace & sitting area, wine room, and banquet room.

Pets allowed with $250 per pet deposit

Tenant pays Internet

Garbage, Water, Sewage, Solar, Gardening provided by owner

...A perfect place to make your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 have any available units?
12920 Central Ave Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 have?
Some of 12920 Central Ave Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
12920 Central Ave Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12920 Central Ave Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.
