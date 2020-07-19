Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access new construction pet friendly tennis court wine room

2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Hawthorne | 12920 Central Ave Unit 201



Some highlights:

Newly constructed, fully furnished, modern 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with access to 2 pools, hot tub, basketball & tennis courts, fully equipped gym, outdoor grill, lounge, gardens, dog park, and playground just miles from the beach and LAX. Fully furnished and ready to move in with really large master bedroom, walk in closet, shower and bath tub with dual sink in master bathroom, king beds in master bedroom and guest room, dining table, living room couches & furniture, washer & dryer, large balcony to relax outdoors, and decorations - it s all setup for you to simply move in with only your clothes and baggage. Also has dedicated 2 car tandem garage, garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, oven, and central air conditioning/ heating.



This house is being offered for rental as fully furnished thus coming along with all beds, mattresses, dining table, living room couches & furniture - essentially ready to move in with only your clothes and baggage



Great location!

Located at the safe and prestigious ThreeSixtyatSouthBay gated community on Manhattan Beach/ El Segundo/ Hawthorne trisection close enough to a number of good schools, 405/105/110 freeways, restaurants and other amenities. Amenities include lap pool, resort pool, jacuzzi, fully equipped gym, community center, fuseball tables, barbecue grills, outdoor fireplace & sitting area, wine room, and banquet room.



Pets allowed with $250 per pet deposit



Tenant pays Internet



Garbage, Water, Sewage, Solar, Gardening provided by owner



...A perfect place to make your new home!